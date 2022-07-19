Left Menu

30 engineering colleges in K'taka to be upgraded to global standard in 5 years: Education Minister

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-07-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 21:10 IST
30 engineering colleges in K'taka to be upgraded to global standard in 5 years: Education Minister
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@drashwathcn)
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday said 30 engineering colleges in the state, including 14 government colleges, have been selected for Regional Ecosystem For Technical Excellence (RETE).

The RETE has the objective of upgrading these select engineering colleges across the state as technical colleges of global standard in five years, he said.

Narayan was talking to reporters after receiving a report on RETE submitted by the high-powered committee headed by Visvesvaraya Technological University vice-chancellor Professor Karisiddappa.

The minister said the RETE will enable providing qualitative engineering education in every district of the state.

''Thirty colleges across the state have been selected for the RETE. These are considered under the three categories of incubation, accelerator and Super-30. Private colleges have been selected in those districts where there are no government colleges,'' he said.

The minister's office said RETE will be implemented under the joint collaboration between the government, industry and VTU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022