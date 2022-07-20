Left Menu

JNU to resume physical classes for all courses from August 3

All the students are hereby required to attend the offline classes from August 3rd. On Tuesday, JNU issued a separate notification for the resumption of offline classes in the SIS.It has been decided to start classes in offline mode for the School of International Studies by 3rd of August, 2022.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 16:46 IST
JNU to resume physical classes for all courses from August 3
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jawaharlal Nehru University will resume in-person classes for students of all courses from the next month, according to an official notification issued on Wednesday.

The notification asked students to attend physical classes from August 3.

JNU, which was closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened in February to resume offline classes for all students except those in the first year.

However, the students alleged that several centers, including the School of International Studies (SIS), did not resume offline classes.

Students groups including the All India Students' Union and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held protests calling for the resumption of offline classes in the SIS.

The notification issued on Wednesday said, ''It has been decided to start classes in offline mode in the university by 3rd of August, 2022. All the students are hereby required to attend the offline classes from August 3rd.'' On Tuesday, JNU issued a separate notification for the resumption of offline classes in the SIS.

''It has been decided to start classes in offline mode for the School of International Studies by 3rd of August, 2022. All the students have to attend the offline classes from 3rd August 2022,'' the notification read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

Global
4
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022