Teachers object to BSA’s order asking them to facilitate Kanwariyas

Primary school teachers in Gola town here have objected to an order issued by the ‘Basic Shiksha Adhikari’ asking them to facilitate the 'kanwariyas' reach the historical Shiva temple.

In the order, issued on July 15 by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Kheri Laxmikant Pandey, teachers of nearly a dozen schools in the town were instructed to facilitate the kanwariyas reach the historical temple every Monday in the holy month of ‘Shravan'.

The order, which also surfaced on social media on July 17, further complicated the matters.

The officials, however, have clarified that the order is not mandatory, but a mere suggestion to volunteer in extending a helping hand to the administration in handling the heavy rush of devotees for 'jalabhishek'.

Manoj Kumar Shukla, district general secretary, UP Prathamik Shikshak Sangh (UPPSS) told PTI that soon after the order went viral, several teachers objected to it.

''The teachers' objection was how to comply with the order as never before they had been engaged in such non-academic duties following which we talked to Kheri BSA over the matter to remove our doubts,'' he said.

The office-bearers of UP Primary School Teachers Association called on the BSA and expressed their concerns over the controversial order, Shukla said, adding that the BSA has clarified that the order was just a suggestion to the teachers to volunteer in helping the administration handling the heavy rush of 'kanwariyas' on Mondays during which the schools are also kept closed.

''BSA specifically assured us that the order was not mandatory at all and any teacher unwilling to volunteer was free to do so and so this issue now appears to be over,'' he said.

The BSA told PTI that the order was issued in good faith to coordinate with the district administration in managing the heavy rush of the Lord Shiva devotees.

Gola Gokarannath is renowned as 'Chhoti Kashi' owing to the historical Lord Shiv Temple here, which is described in Hindu mythology to have been set up by Ravana, a devotee of Lord Shiva.

Devotees from various districts and townships throng here on every Monday during Shravan to offer prayers and 'jalabhishek'.

In view of the heavy rush of devotees, traffic diversions and vehicular restrictions, 13 private and basic schools located in and around the Gola town had been asked to stay closed on every Monday of 'Shrawan.' Pandey said, ''Only to assist the district authorities in managing the heavy rush of devotees, the basic school teachers of 10 schools were asked to volunteer on their own to help the 'kanwarias' coming from remote areas to reach the temple as per the city route plan.'' Pandey said it was unfortunate that his order issued in utmost good faith was misinterpreted. PTI CORR SAB NB SRY

