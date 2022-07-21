Telangana inks pact with BITS Pilani WILP for tech-enabled labs

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) of Telangana on Thursday entered into an agreement with Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division, in an effort to design, develop, and deploy Technology Enabled Laboratories (TEL) for polytechnics and engineering institutions in the state.

A press release from BITS Pilani said the TEL project shall be funded by SBTET and would be executed in multiple phases for a period of two years from designing the remote and virtual labs in select domains and programmes to developing the software interface, among others.

G Sundar, Director, Off-Campus Programmes and Industry Engagement, BITS Pilani, said, “Over the last several years, we at BITS Pilani have designed, developed, and deployed several remote and virtual labs especially for the Work Integrated Learning Programmes for working professionals from across India and the globe.

And through this collaboration with BITS Pilani WILP, we also extend our acknowledgement of their overall contributions towards the technology vision for the state of Telangana.” Navin Mittal, Commissioner, Collegiate and Technical Education, Telangana, said, “And through this collaboration with BITS Pilani WILP, we also extend our acknowledgement of their overall contributions towards the technology vision for the state of Telangana.” PTI GDK ROH ROH

