CBSE class 12 results declared, 92.71 pc students pass exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday declared it's class 12 results in which 92.71 percent of students have cleared the exam.

Girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 percent, the CBSE said.

Over 33 thousand students have scored marks above 95 percent while 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 percent, the board said.

A first, the board exams were conducted in two terms for the academic session 2021-22.

"For theory papers, 30 pc weightage has been given to first term marks, while 70 pc weightage has been given to second term marks.

''For practical papers, equal weightage has been given to both terms," a board official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)