CBSE Class 12 result record jump in pass percentage against pre-pandemic years

This year, the overall pass percentage in the CBSE class 12 exam has gone up by over 9 per cent with a jump in the number of candidates scoring more than 90 and 95 pc marks in comparison to the pre-pandemic academic sessions. This year, the pass percentage stand at 92.71 per cent with 33,432 candidates having scored above 90 per cent and 1,34,797 above 95 pc.

In 2021, the pass percentage in class 12 stood at 99.37 per cent, the highest ever recorded by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The last-year result was declared on the basis of a special assessment scheme as no exams were conducted due to the pandemic.

Similarly, in 2020, the exams were mid-way when a nationwide lockdown was announced to contain the spread of COVID-19 and results were announced later on the basis of an assessment scheme which took into account students' performance in the exams conducted before the lockdown. The pass percentage that year stood at 88.78.

In 2019 i.e. before the outbreak of virus, the pass percentage was recorded at 83.40, whereas the figures in 2018, 2017 and 2016 stood at 83.01, 82.02 and 83.05, respectively.

A similar jump has been seen in the number of candidates scoring more than 90 and 95 per cent. In comparison to the 2019 figure, the number of candidates scoring above 90 and 95 per cent has gone up by at least 40,000 and 15,000, respectively, in 2022.

In 2020 and 2021, 1,57,934 and 1,50,152 candidates scored above 90 per cent, and 38,686 and 70,004 scored above 95 per cent. These numbers were relatively low in 2019 and the preceding years.

In 2019, 17,693 scored 95 plus and 94,299, 90 plus.

In 2018, the number of 95 and 90 pc scorers stood at 12,737 and 72,599, respectively.

For the first time, the CBSE exams were conducted in two terms. While the first term was conducted in November-December in 2021, the second term were held in May-June. A weightage of 30 per cent has been given to first term marks while 70 pc weightage has been accorded to the second term marks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)