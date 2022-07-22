Left Menu

1,456 seats remained vacant from NEET-PG 2021 despite 5 rounds of counselling: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 18:09 IST
1,456 seats remained vacant from NEET-PG 2021 despite 5 rounds of counselling: Govt
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 1,456 seats for the NEET-PG 2021 remained vacant despite five rounds of counselling including a special round, the government told Lok Sabha Friday.

The vacant seats in respect of deemed universities were reverted to respective universities, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.

Pawar was responding to a question on whether the seats had remained vacant even after exhausting all the permissible rounds of counselling.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services in the Ministry of Health has been entrusted by the Supreme Court to conduct counselling.

''The MCC conducted five rounds of counselling for PG seats for the academic year 2021 including a Special Round of counselling. 1456 seats remained vacant.The vacant seats in respect of Deemed universities were reverted back to respective universities,'' she stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022