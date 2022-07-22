Left Menu

Gauteng online admissions for 2023 open

Online admissions for 2023 opened today, with the system experiencing a glitch with Google Maps when the application period got underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-07-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 21:23 IST
Gauteng online admissions for 2023 open
“We thank our technicians for swiftly resolving the matter, which has led us to processing a massive amount of successful applications on the very first day,” said Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has so far successfully processed over 165 000 Grade 1 & 8 applications through its Online Admissions System.

Online admissions for 2023 opened today, with the system experiencing a glitch with Google Maps when the application period got underway.

"[The system] experienced a challenge with Google Maps when the application period for Grade 1 & 8 opened this morning.

"The GDE Online Admissions System was temporarily restricted by Google Maps due to reaching a maximum of 6 000 requests per minute, which resulted in parents not being able to view and select schools when applying.

"Subsequently, this challenge was effectively resolved within 30 minutes after the system opened at 08:00 AM, and parents were able to proceed with their applications.

"We sincerely apologise to parents and guardians for the inconvenience they encountered when our system opened for applications.

"We thank our technicians for swiftly resolving the matter, which has led us to processing a massive amount of successful applications on the very first day," said Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

The 2023 Online Admissions application period will continue until 19 August 2022.

Parents and guardians are urged to either upload certified copies of the required documents onto the system, or submit them at the schools they applied to within seven school days.

Parents are also encouraged to visit district offices and decentralised walk-in centres to be assisted with applying.

For further assistance, applicants can call the GDE contact centre on 0800 000 789 or send a message on WhatsApp to 060 891 0361.

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022