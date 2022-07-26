Certain posts of agri-scientists vacant in ICAR: Tomar
- Country:
- India
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said certain posts of agricultural scientists are vacant in the country's premier research body ICAR.
''Yes, certain number of posts of agricultural scientists are vacant in scientific cadre in Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR),'' Tomar said in his written reply to the Lok Sabha.
The recruitment to scientific positions is a continuous process and vacancies are filled up through established procedure by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) subject to the availability of qualified candidates, he said.
The vacancy position is monitored regularly within ICAR and with ASRB for timely selection and deployment of human resource, he added.
