BIS aims to set up 10,000 standards clubs in schools, colleges this fiscal

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has set up 1,037 dedicated clubs in schools and colleges across India during the last fiscal to introduce the concept of standardisation and quality at an early age.

In an official statement, the department of consumer affairs said the target is to create 10,000 clubs by March next year.

BIS, which is a national standards body, is mandated by the central government to create a robust quality ecosystem through its core activities of standardisation and certification.

The body had launched the concept of creating standards club in schools and colleges, wherein the concepts of standardisation and quality are introduced to the students at an early age.

''BIS in its first year of 2021-22 established 1,037 Standards Clubs across India and upon realising the potential and success of the novel endeavour, the target is ambitiously enhanced to creating 10,000 clubs by the end of 2022-23,'' the statement said.

Through these clubs, BIS seeks to expose science students of class 9th and above to this concept with the help of student centric activities.

''The values children are exposed to, in their formative years get embedded in their young minds and serve as a force multiplier that has the capacity to transform the future of the nation,'' the statement said.

Each standards club comprises of a science teacher as its mentor and a minimum of 15 students as the members.

''In pursuance to the current target in 2022-23 of opening 10,000 Standards Clubs, BIS is aggressively following up with schools and colleges on pan-India basis and has already created over 1,755 and many more are in its advance stage of approvals. As on date over 43,000 students are members of these standards clubs,'' the statement said.

