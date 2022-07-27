Left Menu

Assam education board developing app for school students: Minister

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-07-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 11:36 IST
Assam education board developing app for school students: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

A mobile application was being developed by the Board of Secondary Education in Assam for the benefit of school students, state education minister Ranoj Pegu said.

He also said that the education department had been exploring digital education mechanisms in keeping with the growing use of technology in all spheres of life.

Speaking at the launch of two mobile phone applications by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), on Tuesday, Pegu said technology and digital means are being adopted to ensure greater benefits for students.

He maintained that his department was working towards implementation of digital education and was developing necessary infrastructure for it.

The app will have online lessons, question banks and worksheets, among other features, all of which will help students get information beyond what is covered in school syllabus, official sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
3
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022