Left Menu

117 endangered languages, mother tongues chosen for study, documentation on priority: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 19:54 IST
117 endangered languages, mother tongues chosen for study, documentation on priority: Govt
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Drsubhassarkar)
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 117 endangered languages and mother tongues from across India have been chosen for study and documentation on a priority basis, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, he said there is no centralised data on the number of endangered languages in India.

Sarkar said, ''The government has initiated a scheme known as 'Scheme for Protection and Preservation of Endangered Languages of India (SPPEL)'. Under this scheme, the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysuru, works on protection, preservation and documentation of all the mother tongues and languages of India spoken by less than 10,000 people which are called endangered languages.

He said, ''117 endangered languages and mother tongues have been chosen from all over India for study and documentation on a priority basis.'' Stating that there are no centralised data on the number of endangered languages in India, Sarkar said Rs 48.90 crore has been released by the University Grants Commission and CIIL under their schemes for protection of endangered Indian languages during the years 2015-16 to 2021-22.

On the progress of books to be published in Indian languages for engineering and how the government proposes to make more study material available in Indian languages, he said, ''To provide engineering course material in Indian Languages, AICTE has introduced 'AICTE Technical Book Writing and Translation' in 12 scheduled Indian languages namely Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Punjabi, Odia, Assamese, Urdu and Malayalam.

''For the first year, 22 books have been translated into nine Indian languages and the translation in the remaining three Indian languages (Assamese, Urdu and Malayalam) is in process. In 2022-23, AICTE has already initiated the process for the second year's original book writing in English. 88 subjects (42 at degree level and 46 at diploma level) have been identified by AICTE for the second year and its chapter-wise translation into 12 Indian Languages has been initiated. A budget of Rs 18.6 crores has been earmarked by AICTE,'' Sarkar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022