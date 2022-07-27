LF brings out protest rallies in Kolkata against school jobs scam

The Left Front on Wednesday brought out several rallies in Kolkata demanding the arrest and stringent punishment for those involved in the school jobs scam.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose and other senior leaders met protesting teaching job candidates, demanding appointments, in front of Gandhi statue near Esplanade, as the agitators claimed their stir entered the 500th day on Wednesday. Three LF rallies from Park Circus, Howrah and Sealdah stations converged at the protest site of the teaching job aspirants.

Speaking at the end of the rallies, CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim questioned whether the chief minister did not know that the teaching job aspirants were sitting on dharna demanding appointments for 500 days.

''How can the chief minister say that no one informed her?'' he said.

Salim alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress has become infested with unscrupulous people.

Claiming that those questioning illegal activities were being intimidated, he said, ''There is not so much space in Lalbazar (Kolkata Police headquarters) to accommodate all the protesters.'' He demanded that those candidates who passed the examinations be given jobs replacing those who illegally obtained the appointments.

