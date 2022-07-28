Amitabh Ranjan new Tripura DGP

Senior IPS officer Amitabh Ranjan has been appointed the new Director General of Police of Tripura, an official said on Thursday.

Ranjan, a 1988 batch IPS officer is currently the Special Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Delhi. He will replace VS Yadav, who had been given extension till November 2022. Yadav retired in March 2021.

“Consequent upon repatriation from central deputation and in the interest of public service, the Governor is pleased to appoint Amitabh Ranjan as the DGP and head of police force with effect from the date he assumes charge”, a senior official said.

Earlier, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for premature repatriation of Amitabh Ranjan, Special Director, IB to his parent cadre on July 18.

Earlier, Kumar Alok was removed from the post of Chief Secretary and posted as Director General (DG) of State Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (SIPARD), a relatively low profile post in the administration. Now, he is on long leave. Principal Secretary JK Sinha has been made the in-charge chief secretary.

