Left Menu

Assam cabinet approves tourism policy, proposal for dual medium of instruction in schools

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-07-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 00:17 IST
Assam cabinet approves tourism policy, proposal for dual medium of instruction in schools
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved Tourism Policy, 2022 which is aimed at developing adequate infrastructure at places of tourist interest, taking into consideration ecological and cultural sensitivities.

At a meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the cabinet approved the policy which seeks to create Special Tourism Zones (STZs) by promoting tea garden visits, wellness initiatives, adventures, along with the existing wildlife and heritage circuit.

In a bid to boost tea tourism, the cabinet approved a set of guidelines for promotion and development of infrastructure in the estates, minister Jayanta Malla Baruah told reporters after the meeting.

It was decided that 50 tea gardens with iconic bungalows close to existing tourism circuits would be selected for development of infrastructure in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, the tourism minister said.

The budget for 2022-23 has earmarked Rs 50 crore for promotion of tea tourism.

The policy also seeks to engage local people, both directly and indirectly, in various tourism endeavours, support development of home stays and focus on coordination between tourism and transportation sectors, Baruah said.

The cabinet, during the day, also approved the proposal for introduction of a dual medium of instruction for Classes 6 to 12 in state-run schools.

School authorities will be at liberty to introduce English without doing away with Assamese or any other vernacular language.

In a bid to ensure gender equality, the Cabinet also approved a proposal for having co-education facilities in all schools under the state government, barring a few girls' schools that have a rich history and tradition.

Members of the cabinet also decided to observe the death anniversary of Assam's first CM Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi on August 5 as Lok Kalyan Divas.

PTI DGRMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022