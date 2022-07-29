KSACS to take 'art' route to fight HIV

The Kerala State Aids Control Society (KSACS) is now taking the 'art' route to create awareness among people about the need to combat HIV.

The autonomous society, which plays a pivotal role in the state’s strategy in combating the epidemic, announced an individual talent show to take the message of the need to fight the deadly disease among the public.

Titled as 'Open Stage Open Mind' (OSOM-2022), the talent show is envisaged for college students with messages to combat the disease.

Prizes worth over Rs 2 lakh have been announced for the winners, KSACS said in its FB statement.

The district level competitions would be held ahead of the International Youth Day which falls on August 12 and the students can showcase their seven-minute-long performance during the occasion.

The final round contestants can perform during the mega event and talent show, it said.

KSACS is an autonomous society registered under the Charitable Societies Act, with its members drawn from all key government departments to ensure greater flexibility and more effective programme management. Its work is supervised by a governing body, chaired by the Chief Secretary of the state, and it includes members Secretaries of various government departments like Health, Social Welfare, Finance, Education, and Project Director of KSACS, Director of Health Services, Director of Medical Education, State Drugs Controller and Inspector General of Police (Law & Order).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)