TimesPro collaborates with MICA to launch new-age education programmes

The collaboration includes the launch of several flagship programmes covering Digital Marketing Analytics, Digital Transformation, Storytelling for Strategic Communications, among others.

July 29, 2022: TimesPro has announced a strategic collaboration with MICA, Ahmedabad, to launch various new-age executive education programmes and signed a memorandum of understanding to announce the launch of the four programmes over the forthcoming months. The collaboration includes the roll-out of four 10-month programmes - Certificate Programme in Senior Marketing Professionals, Digital Transformation, Digital Marketing Analytics, and Storytelling for Strategic Communications to be delivered via TimesPro’s state-of-the-art platform. These programmes are specially developed for individuals looking to enhance their skills and competency in marketing and communications. MICA and TimesPro will usher in a new blend of future-centric programmes that will be the driving force for an innovative and technology driven market that offers a plethora of opportunities for creative and transformational roles. MICA has been offering cutting edge and creative programmes supported by innovative pedagogy, research, and extensive usage of technology and has partnered with several global and national institutions to impart lifelong learning skills to its learners. Speaking on the collaboration, Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro, said, “The partnership with MICA marks a new chapter for TimesPro. We aim to realise our vision to make excellence in education accessible and affordable for our learners by leveraging technology and integrating skills to build their competencies. Our offerings through this partnership will equip them to enhance their skillsets and make them industry ready.” Dr Shailendra Raj Mehta, President & Director, MICA, said, “The upcoming 20-30 years belong to India, and our youth needs to be empowered to realise its potential. We need to take our educational excellence through technology to every learner, across subjects and languages, and add value to those who want to skill themselves. We want to scale our outreach programmes with TimesPro and aim to take our programmes to the masses. The next few years will be exciting as we develop new-age programmes and pedagogy while bringing innovation to education.” Prof. Preeti Shroff, Dean- MICA, said, “TimesPro has a range of very well-known industry and academic partners, and it’s the same with MICA. Both partners believe in lifelong learning and learning creativity, and the MICA approach has always been on transformative learning to shape human beings. I am tremendously impressed with the TimesPro’s technology platform and pedagogical innovations, and together, we can take our programmes globally and create a significant impact.” Prof. Anita Basalingappa, Chairperson – Online Programmes, MICA, said, “The programmes offered through our collaboration aim to cater to the contemporary and digital needs of today’s times and bring digital transformation to the processes of professionals and organisations. Programmes for senior marketing professionals, marketing analytics, or storytelling are unique in the current digital learning landscape.” Dr Bhaskar Das, Member, Governing Council, MICA, said, “MICA and The Times of India Group share an incredible presence globally and are very well known in the industry and academia. The collaboration will bring in a significant value for our learners and provide them with innovative and future-centric educational solutions to enable them to learn new skills and stay industry-ready.” (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)