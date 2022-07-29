Left Menu

Teacher accused of sexual harassment held

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 29-07-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 17:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A physical training teacher of a government school here was on Friday arrested on the charge of sexually harassing girl students, police said.

Based on complaints from the students, their parents laid siege of the school this morning, demanding the dismissal of the teacher who was transferred from Valparai just a week ago, the police said.

The parents claimed that a few students had taken up the matter with the school head master when the teacher began sexually harassing five of the girls from the first day of him joining the duty, the police said.

Since no action was taken, the students narrated the incident to their parents, who rushed to the school and demanded action on the accused, they said.

On information, the police said they inquired with the students and parents before arresting the teacher.

Meanwhile, district Collector G S Sameeran directed the Chief Educational Officer to suspend the teacher immediately.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

