Union Minister Pradhan to be chief guest at convocation

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Thiruvananthapuram IISER-TVM, under the Ministry of Education, is celebrating the graduation of its 10th batch of students on Saturday.As many as 204 BS-MS students, 30 PhD students, and 6 Integrated PhD students are graduating along with six students who receive MS research degrees, a statement said here on Friday. N. Moorthy, IISER-TVM Director, would present the report on the activities of the institute, the statement added.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-07-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 18:06 IST
The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Thiruvananthapuram (IISER-TVM), under the Ministry of Education, is celebrating the graduation of its 10th batch of students on Saturday.

As many as 204 BS-MS students, 30 PhD students, and 6 Integrated PhD students are graduating along with six students who receive MS research degrees, a statement said here on Friday. The convocation would be held on the institute campus at Vithura and Union Minister for Education and Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan would deliver the convocation address.

Professor Arvind A. Natu, chairman of the Board of Governors of the institute, would preside over the function. Professor J. N. Moorthy, IISER-TVM Director, would present the report on the activities of the institute, the statement added.

