Class 10 student falls to death from 7th floor flat in Gurugram

A 15-year-old boy died under suspicious circumstances here on Friday after falling off the seventh floor of a building where he lived, police said.

According to police, it was still unclear whether the Class 10 student, resident of Sector 45, fell accidently or died by suicide by jumping from the common balcony on the floor.

According to the police, the boy came out from his flat with a school bag around 8.30 am and fell from the balcony under suspicious circumstances.

The security guard and other residents gathered at the spot after hearing the thud. The injured boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police took the body in custody and kept it in the mortuary. The post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of the boy's father.

The cause behind the death is not ascertained yet and no note written by the boy has been recovered, police said.

The boy hailed from Kerala. His elder brother is a student of Class 12 in the same school, they said.

''We cannot immediately confirm if it's suicide or an accidental death. The family of the deceased has neither blamed anyone for the death nor raised any doubt that he could take the extreme step. Further probe is on'', said Inspector Satish Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 40 police station.

