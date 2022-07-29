Left Menu

Minister's b'day: Civic body chief in the soup for issuing notice to staff

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-07-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 20:41 IST
Minister's b'day: Civic body chief in the soup for issuing notice to staff
  • Country:
  • India

A Municipal Commissioner in Telangana landed in trouble after he issued a show-cause notice to some of his staff for allegedly skipping Minister KT Rama Rao birthday celebrations held in Bellampally town on July 24.

Rama Rao, in a tweet on Friday, said he would not encourage such practices and asked the senior officials to suspend Bellampally Municipal Commissioner for issuing notices to the employees.

“I am the last person to encourage sycophancy in politics or administration. Read about an over enthusiastic Municipal commissioner issuing a memo to subordinates for not attending my birthday celebrations! Have asked @cdmatelangana to suspend the MC for his absurd behaviour,” KTR tweeted.

The Municipal Commissioner, in the notice, instructed the officials to reply within 24 hours, else action would be taken.

G Gangadhar, the Municipal Commissioner of Bellampally, did not answer phone calls.

Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Department, in a tweet, slammed the TRS government asking whether Telangana was transformed into monarchy from governance by elected representatives.

''Govt of Telangana has issued a memo to employees asking them to explain why they didn’t attend Prince KTR’s birthday bash on 24th Jul. Last we knew, Telangana still had a government that was elected to serve people or has it transformed into a monarchy, fiefdom of KCR family?,” Malviya tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022