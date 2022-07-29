Left Menu

Woman professor run over by truck in Pune; hunt on for driver

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-07-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 20:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 38-year-old woman professor of a private college in Pune was run over by a truck on Friday morning on Sinhagad Road, a police official said.

The accident took place at 9am when she was on her way to college and she was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, he said.

''She was crushed under the vehicle's tyre. The driver fled from the spot and a hunt is on for him,'' the Sinhagad Road police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

