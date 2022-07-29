Woman professor run over by truck in Pune; hunt on for driver

A 38-year-old woman professor of a private college in Pune was run over by a truck on Friday morning on Sinhagad Road, a police official said.

The accident took place at 9am when she was on her way to college and she was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, he said.

''She was crushed under the vehicle's tyre. The driver fled from the spot and a hunt is on for him,'' the Sinhagad Road police station official said.

