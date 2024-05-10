Ex-CM Baghel: BJP's NDA Facing Defeat, INDIA Bloc Poised for Power
PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 10-05-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 19:29 IST
BJP-led NDA on its way out, INDIA bloc coming to power: Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
