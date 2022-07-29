Left Menu

FTII Pune signs MoU to introduce film & television courses in Ladakh University

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-07-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 21:42 IST
Representative image
The University of Ladakh and Film & Television Institute of India (FIII), Pune, on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding to launch film and television related courses in the union territory, officials said.

The main focus of the MoU is to introduce courses related to various aspects of film and television productions and provide a platform of learning, they said. The Dean, Academic Affairs from UOL, Prof Deskyong Namgyal and Registrar from FTII, Hashmi signed the MoU in the presence of Ladakh University Vice Chancellor Prof S K Mehta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

