FTII Pune signs MoU to introduce film & television courses in Ladakh University

The University of Ladakh and Film & Television Institute of India (FIII), Pune, on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding to launch film and television related courses in the union territory, officials said.

The main focus of the MoU is to introduce courses related to various aspects of film and television productions and provide a platform of learning, they said. The Dean, Academic Affairs from UOL, Prof Deskyong Namgyal and Registrar from FTII, Hashmi signed the MoU in the presence of Ladakh University Vice Chancellor Prof S K Mehta.

