Chennai student wins IVI Essilor quiz

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-07-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 16:53 IST
A city-based student has won the IVI Essilor Optometry Wizard of 2022 prize, India Vision Institute's national quiz for professionals and students in eye care with support from Essilor India Pvt Ltd.

Bhuvaneshwari Ganesan from Vasan Institute of Ophthalmology and Research came first in the finals held on July 29, a release here said. Reshma Mera Shaikh of MGM School of Biomedical Sciences, Navi Mumbai and Roselin Kiruba A from The Sankara Nethralaya Academy, Chennai, were declared the First and Second Runner-Up, respectively.

IVI's CEO Vinod Daniel said, ''the Optometry Wizard of the Year national quiz, a popular event in the Optometry calendar nationally, aims to create eye care awareness among professionals, students and the broader public.'' Anantha Lakshmi, Head, Education & Professional Services at Essilor Group, witnessing the event online, encouraged the participants.

