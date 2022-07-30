Chhattisgarh: CJI to address HNLU convocation ceremony
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will be in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur for the convocation ceremony of Hidayatullah National University of Law (HNLU) on July 31, an official said on Saturday.
The CJI will deliver the convocation address and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be in attendance, the university official said.
Justice S Abdul Nazeer of the Supreme Court and Visitor, HNLU will preside over the ceremony, while Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court and Chancellor, HNLU will award the degrees, he said.
He said 160 students from the BA LLB (Hons) (batch of 2015-2020), 147 from the BA LLB (Hons) (2016-2021), 49 from the LLM (2019–2020) and 61 students from the LLM (2020-2021) will get degrees, while four students will be conferred PhD.
