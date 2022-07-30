Harassment near AMU campus: Women students protest outside VC lodge

A large number of women medical students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) are holding a protest outside the Vice Chancellor's lodge since Saturday evening, following incidents of harassment outside their hostel.

The protesting students, all residents of Azizunnisa hostel, alleged there have been a spate of incidents in the past three months during which they faced chain snatching and physical harassment while walking to and from the hostel and the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College.

Despite repeated complaints, the issues have not been addressed, the students said.

They demanded a gate connecting the hostel to the college campus to avoid the long route currently being used.

AMU's Deputy Proctor Ali Nawaaz Zaidi said though the students claimed to have faced 20 such incidents, a probe found only ''three law and order breaches'' in the recent weeks.

He said these complaints have been investigated and the police have found the involvement of a mentally challenged person in these cases.

Zaidi said the proposal of opening a new gate involves ''security issues, but we will review the demand''.

