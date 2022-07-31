Rape survivor kidnapped by accused in UP found: Police

A school teacher who was allegedly kidnapped after she complained of rape has been found by the police, an official said here on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand said on Sunday, ''The school teacher has been found from a place in Roja police station on Saturday. The woman was taken for medical examination and her statements were recorded before a magistrate.'' The SP said that Viresh Sharma, a resident of the Tilhar police station, had allegedly raped a 22-year-old teacher of the same school. Sharma also recorded a video of the act that has gone viral on social media. On the complaint of the victim's father, the police registered a case under sections of rape and kidnapping of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused at the Tilhar police station on July 27. The officer said that the woman was kidnapped the same night her father had filed a complaint. The SP said that police have initiated a further investigation of the case.

