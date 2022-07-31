Left Menu

Rape survivor kidnapped by accused in UP found: Police

The woman was taken for medical examination and her statements were recorded before a magistrate. The SP said that Viresh Sharma, a resident of the Tilhar police station, had allegedly raped a 22-year-old teacher of the same school.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 31-07-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 15:02 IST
Rape survivor kidnapped by accused in UP found: Police
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A school teacher who was allegedly kidnapped after she complained of rape has been found by the police, an official said here on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand said on Sunday, ''The school teacher has been found from a place in Roja police station on Saturday. The woman was taken for medical examination and her statements were recorded before a magistrate.'' The SP said that Viresh Sharma, a resident of the Tilhar police station, had allegedly raped a 22-year-old teacher of the same school. Sharma also recorded a video of the act that has gone viral on social media. On the complaint of the victim's father, the police registered a case under sections of rape and kidnapping of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused at the Tilhar police station on July 27. The officer said that the woman was kidnapped the same night her father had filed a complaint. The SP said that police have initiated a further investigation of the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022