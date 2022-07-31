Never faced a minute's 'headache' as Delhi Police chief, says Asthana

Outgoing Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday said although he has retired, his desire to work for the force and the public remains intact, and asserted that he did not feel a ''headache even for a minute'' while performing his duty.

''Although, I have retired today, I still believe I can do a lot more for the Delhi Police, the people and the country... I still have that desire to work. But then, anyone who joins the force has to retire one day,'' Asthana said in his farewell speech.

He attributed his desire to continue work to the positive energy that he received from the Delhi Police and said there was never a minute where he felt a ''headache'' and wanted to quit the force.

Sanjay Arora (57), a Tamil Nadu-cadre IPS officer who headed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, a paramilitary force, replaces Asthana.

''I would like to say this first....whatever association I have had in this one year with the Delhi Police, it has been very enriching and satisfying, both professionally and personally. I worked hard, so I had this desire to serve. The desire still remains and it is a fact,'' Asthana said.

In the morning, he took salute during the Farewell Ceremonial Parade at New Police Lines.

Arora, a 1988-batch IPS officer who was once part of the Tamil Nadu Police's Special Task Force which hunted down forest brigand Veerappan, will take charge on Monday. He is due for retirement in 2025.

According to an official order, the competent authority has approved his inter-cadre deputation.

Arora is the second successive non-AGMUT cadre IPS officer to head the Delhi Police and the third since the Delhi Police Act was passed in 1978 and a Commissionerate established.

