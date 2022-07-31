Left Menu

AIMIM chief Owaisi targets NSA Doval over bigotry remark

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-08-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 23:57 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday targeted National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, saying that he should tell everyone who is spreading religious bigotry in the country.

''We were expecting that NSA should tell everyone who are these 'some elements' who are spreading bigotry. Why is he mincing words? He should tell,'' Owaisi told reporters here today.

Doval on Saturday urged leaders of various faiths to counter the radical forces trying to create animosity in the name of religion and ideology that adversely affects the country and has international ramifications.

''Some people try to create animosity in the name of religion that adversely affects the entire country and also has ramifications internationally,'' Doval said at the conference held in the backdrop of a number of incidents of religious discord in the country.

Everyone should raise their voice against religious bigotry, the NSA said at an interfaith conference - organised by the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council - which passed a resolution advocating a ban on organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) for pursuing a ''divisive agenda'' and indulging in ''anti-national activities''.

However, Owaisi did not answer a question on whether the PFI should be banned in the country. The PFI, a radical Islamic outfit, has been on the radar of security agencies over its suspected role in several incidents of riots in the country. When asked that he is considered the hardliner in the country, Owaisi quipped, ''In India, we are the only hardliners and all others are pure.'' Owaisi was here to take part in an event. Talking about the political crisis in Sri Lanka, he said the situation was created as the Sri Lankan government hid the unemployment and price rise from people of the country.

''Data should be revealed. We expect that such a situation does not arise in India,'' he said. He also alleged that the executive is making efforts to weaken the legislature in the Parliament because of which debates have reduced.

In the Monsoon session, 14 bills were introduced in the Parliament and passed in a few minutes. Parliament sittings are held for 60-65 days in a year so in such a case how will the public issues will be raised, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

