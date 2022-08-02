College student accuses Physics reader of rape & sexual harassment

Odisha government has asked the authorities of the Jayadev College of Education and Technology at Naharkanta, in outskirt of the state capital, to further investigate into the alleged rape and sexual harassment of a Plus-III girl student of the institute. Though the matter is not reported with the police, a Plus-III girl student of the college has alleged raped by a teacher of reader rank of the institute. It is also alleged that she was sexually harassed by the accused lecturer for months.

The matter came to fore after the Higher Education Department directed the college Principal to conduct a thorough probe into the incident and submit a report forthwith. The allegation is made against a physics reader who also served as NCC Officer (Naval Wing). The accused reader was accused of torturing the girl both mentally and physically for the last few months. The girl had drawn the attention of the college authority on July 25. Instead of taking help of police, the college authorities formed an Internal Complaints Committee for an inquiry and submitted a report to College Management Council Head, who happens to be Khurda district Sub-Collector.

This allegation needs to be thoroughly enquired into as per the procedure laid down in Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the Higher Education department additional secretary Surendra Kumar Panda wrote to college authorities. Sources said the Internal Committee of the College did not find any evidence of the allegations made by the girl student. Meanwhile, the Higher Education Department has transferred the reader to Kuchinda college in Sambalpur district. "Yes, a physics reader has joined our college on August 1 and gone on leave for two days," said Srikant Patel, the principal of Kuchinda College.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)