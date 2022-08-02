Left Menu

A group of women wielding sticks protested in the Jinsi Haat Bazaar area here on Tuesday against a proposed liquor shop.It is a residential area and liquor consumers will make it unsafe, especially for girls, they said. Once this shop opens here and tipplers start coming, it will be difficult for them to reach home safely, said Sunita Rawal, a protester.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 02-08-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 17:34 IST
Indore: Women protest against liquor shop coming up in residential area
A group of women wielding sticks protested in the Jinsi Haat Bazaar area here on Tuesday against a proposed liquor shop.

It is a residential area and liquor consumers will make it unsafe, especially for girls, they said. "Out daughters return home around 8 at night from coaching classes. Once this shop opens here and tipplers start coming, it will be difficult for them to reach home safely," said Sunita Rawal, a protester. If the shop still opens here, they will pick up sticks to teach tipplers a lesson, she told reporters.

Assistant excise commissioner Rajnarayan Soni said a person has applied for permission to shift his licensed liquor outlet to Jinsi Haat Bazar, but no decision has been taken on the application.

