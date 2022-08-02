Indore: Women protest against liquor shop coming up in residential area

A group of women wielding sticks protested in the Jinsi Haat Bazaar area here on Tuesday against a proposed liquor shop.

It is a residential area and liquor consumers will make it unsafe, especially for girls, they said. "Out daughters return home around 8 at night from coaching classes. Once this shop opens here and tipplers start coming, it will be difficult for them to reach home safely," said Sunita Rawal, a protester. If the shop still opens here, they will pick up sticks to teach tipplers a lesson, she told reporters.

Assistant excise commissioner Rajnarayan Soni said a person has applied for permission to shift his licensed liquor outlet to Jinsi Haat Bazar, but no decision has been taken on the application.

