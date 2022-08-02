Left Menu

Ex-UP Legislative Assembly speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit named for ABV Sahitya Samman

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-08-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 20:33 IST
Former speaker of UP's Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit has been named for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sahitya Samman for the year 2021 by the Uttar Pradesh Hindi Sansthan, the organisation said on Tuesday. In a statement issued here, Uttar Pradesh Hindi Sansthan said that a decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by the acting president Sadanandprasad Gupt on Tuesday.

Awards were announced for a total of 22 categories. Of which, the Bharat-Bharti Samman will be given to Ramanath Tripathi of Delhi while Buddhinath Mishra, a resident of Dehradun, will be awarded Lohia Sahitya Samman. Similarly, Hindi Gaurav Samman will be given to Giriraj Sharan Agarwal of Gurugram and Mahatma Gandhi Sahitya Samman will be given Vishvas Kisan Patil, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Ramsharan Gaur of Gautambuddh Nagar has been named for Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Sahitya Samman and Avantibai Samman will be given to Om Prakash Mishra of Lucknow. Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha has bagged the Rajarshi Purshottam Das Tandon Samman, it added.

