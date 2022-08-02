Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM congratulates first woman lieutenant from state

It is a moment of pride for all of us, Baghel said in the statement.State Women and Child Development Minister Anila Bhediya also congratulated Pandey and wished her a bright future, it said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday congratulated Vanshika Pandey, who has became the first woman lieutenant from the state in the Indian Army, officials said.

Pandey, who hails from Rajnandgaon district, was among the women cadets who were commissioned into various arms and services of the Army after a passing out parade held at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, on July 30, a government statement said.

"Daughter Vanishka has brought laurels to the entire state, including her parents. His success will be a source of inspiration for other girls in the state. It is a moment of pride for all of us", Baghel said in the statement.

State Women and Child Development Minister Anila Bhediya also congratulated Pandey and wished her a bright future, it said.

