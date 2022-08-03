Left Menu

SRM to host national conference of Indian Academy of Sciences

The primary purpose of the conference is to invite scientists from all over India and abroad onto a single platform for developing scientific and technological knowledge and conveying the outcome to budding scientists of the country, SRM Pro-Vice Chancellor D Narayana Rao said.Over 300 eminent scientists and experts in science and technology would attend the conference, he said.

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 03-08-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 14:01 IST
SRM to host national conference of Indian Academy of Sciences
  • Country:
  • India

Amaravati, Aug 3 (PTI): SRM University-AP will host the 88th annual national conference of the Indian Academy of Sciences, on its campus here, from November 4.

It is after a gap of 21 years that Andhra Pradesh has been chosen to host the prestigious conference and SRM University-AP has taken it upon itself to organise it for three days, a university release here said.

“This is one of the most prestigious conferences organised in the country. The primary purpose of the conference is to invite scientists from all over India and abroad onto a single platform for developing scientific and technological knowledge and conveying the outcome to budding scientists of the country,” SRM Pro-Vice Chancellor D Narayana Rao said.

Over 300 eminent scientists and experts in science and technology would attend the conference, he said. “There will be lectures and discussions by eminent scientists on emerging and front-line areas of science and technology. There will be panel discussions, lectures by fellows, besides an illustrious defence missile exhibition,” he added.

SRM would be collaborating with ISRO and DRDO in conducting the exhibition with focus on rural students.

A national-level science exhibition could also be held for students to showcase their talents. Winners in the expo would be presented cash prizes, Narayana Rao said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
4
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022