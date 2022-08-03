Left Menu

IIFL Foundation, Indian Army, REACHA launch retail skill development programme in J-K

We are thankful to the Indian Army, REACHA and the local community for supporting this initiative.

IIFL Foundation, Indian Army, REACHA launch retail skill development programme in J-K
IIFL Foundation on Wednesday said it has launched a retail skill development programme in partnership with the Indian Army and non-government organisation REACHA to train 180 people in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The assessment and certification for the 12-month program would be by the Retailers Association's Skill Council of India (RASCI) under the 'Skill India' initiative of the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry, IIFL Foundation said in a statement. The course will include a core training module focusing on work related training customised as per RASCI and soft skill training focused on grooming. The candidates will also be trained on dress code, communication skills, resume making and confidence building, it said. ''We are thankful to the Indian Army, REACHA and the local community for supporting this initiative. We will continue to support skill development and training initiatives with focus on employment for youths in Kashmir,'' IIFL Foundation Director Madhu Jain added.

