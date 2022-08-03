Left Menu

Nitu, Hussamuddin enter semifinals, medals assured

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 03-08-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 18:27 IST
  • United Kingdom

Indian pugilists Hussamuddin Mohammad and Nitu Ganghas progressed to the semifinals of men's 57kg and women's 48kg respectively to assure the country of two more medals at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

Hussamuddin, the 28-year-old from Nizamabad, kept his calm to notch up a 4-1 win over Tryagain Morning of Namibia and join fellow Indian boxer Nitu in the last four.

The 21-year-old Nitu, a two-time youth gold medallist, was declared winner by ABD when her Northern Ireland's opponent Nicole Clyde threw in the towel in the third and final round of the quarterfinal bout.

Last edition's bronze medallist Hussamuddin, on the other hand, had to work hard for his split division win against Ndevelo. Three Indian boxers -- Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen and Ashish Kumar -- will compete in their quarterfinal bouts later in the day.

