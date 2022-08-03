Left Menu

Over 4,500 faculty positions vacant in 23 IITs: Govt to Rajya Sabha

Over 4,500 faculty positions are vacant in 23 Indian Institutes of Technology IITs, the Ministry of Education informed the Rajya Sabha.According to data shared with the Upper House of Parliament, IITs in Kharagpur with 798 vacancies and Bombay with 517 vacancies have the most faculty positions vacant.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 19:19 IST
Over 4,500 faculty positions are vacant in 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Ministry of Education informed the Rajya Sabha.

According to data shared with the Upper House of Parliament, IITs in Kharagpur with 798 vacancies and Bombay with 517 vacancies have the most faculty positions vacant. The top-ranked IIT-Madras too has 482 faculty positions lying vacant. A total of 4,596 teaching positions are vacant in the IITs.

''Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and IITs issue rolling advertisements, which are open throughout the year for all candidates, who fulfil the required qualifications and experience for faculty positions in IITs,” said Union Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar in a written reply.

''The Ministry of Education has requested all IITs to fill up the vacancies in faculty cadre through a special recruitment drive in mission mode and most of the IITs have initiated the process,'' he added.

The other over 300 vacancies are IITs from ISM-Dhanbad (446), Roorkee (419), Kanpur (382) and Guwahati (307). While all the old IITs have over 300 vacancies, IIT-Delhi has the least with 52. Among the new IITs, the one in Tirupati with 15 and Palakkad with 27 have the least number of vacancies.

