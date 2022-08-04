Day 1 of 2nd phase CUET(UG): Candidates allege tech glitches, exam 'postponement' in some centres

The first day of the second phase of the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses was marred by several issues, with many candidates claiming they had to face technical glitches and some alleging their exam was postponed.

Many candidates alleged that Internet servers had ''gone down'' during the examination while several others took to social media and posted purported National Testing Agency (NTA) notice outside of exam centres that read: ''The CUET exam scheduled at this centre today is postponed to August 12''.

''I and my father travelled 300 km to the exam centre. But after arrival officials said that my exam is cancelled due to technical problems. What kind of joke is this?'' a candidate alleged in a tweet. The students claimed that they got no prior information about the examination being postponed. Another Twitter user wrote: ''CUET Exam scheduled today has been postponed to 12th August. NTA exam centre Noida Sector 64. No information in advance. We have lots of time to waste.'' Many are still perplexed about the purported notice. ''My CUET slot-1 exam dated August 4 at NTA centre 3 Noida 64 has been cancelled and rescheduled to August 12. Please NTA provide me with a clear image of the admit card and centre details for the rescheduled exam,'' Dhiraj Kumar wrote on Twitter. Apart from this confusion, many candidates faced technical glitches during the exam. ''The tests in many systems weren't getting started because of which students had to sit idle for hours,'' a Twitter user alleged. ''My CUET exam was scheduled today at 9. I could only appear for the english section and not for the next 3 sections. All candidates in my centre were not able to appear for the exam due to a server issue. Please look into the matter,'' claimed Aaryam Sharma, a CUET(UG) aspirant said.

The first phase of CUET-UG was held between July 15 and July 20. University Grants Commission (UGC) chief Jagadesh Kumar had in March announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 marks, would be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities which can fix their minimum eligibility criteria. With 14.9 lakh registrations, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, is now the second-biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing the JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh.

A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities have applied to participate in the first edition of CUET-UG for admissions in the academic session 2022-23.

