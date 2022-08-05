Left Menu

Student activists clash at Presidency over poster defacement

Activists of the Students Federation of India and the Independent Consolidation, both Left-aligned, clashed with members of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad at Presidency University here, alleging that posters of their outfit were defaced by rival camps.A senior police officer said that students were being persuaded to settle the matter peacefully.Debnil Paul, a member of the SFI, told PTI that the fracas was triggered by the TMCP, which mobilised outsiders and attacked SFI members when they left the university compound on Thursday night.The TMCP doesnt have any support base in Presidency.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-08-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 18:16 IST
Student activists clash at Presidency over poster defacement
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Activists of the Students' Federation of India and the Independent Consolidation, both Left-aligned, clashed with members of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad at Presidency University here, alleging that posters of their outfit were defaced by rival camps.

A senior police officer said that students were being persuaded to settle the matter peacefully.

Debnil Paul, a member of the SFI, told PTI that the ''fracas was triggered by the TMCP'', which mobilised outsiders and attacked SFI members when they left the university compound on Thursday night.

''The TMCP doesn't have any support base in Presidency. Its members are instigating trouble out of frustration. They had torn our posters put up near the gate and beat up two active members of SFI when they stepped out of the College Street campus,'' Paul said.

The injured activists had to be hospitalised, he claimed.

Members of the IC, an opponent of the SFI on the campus, levelled similar allegations against the activists of TMC students' wing.

''TMCP members want to let loose terror in Presidency. As some of us protested against their unruly behaviour, they beat up two of our members,'' IC member Sayan, who goes by his first name, said.

Countering the charges, a TMCP leader said SFI members had attacked its activists and also defaced one of their posters.

''SFI men beat up our members when they protested against the defacement of a poster which called for the success of a rally. They tore up a picture of CM Mamata Banerjee. SFI and IC don't want any other student body to exist on the campus. This is undemocratic,'' he added.

A Presidency University official said the institution wants peace on the campus.

''We don't want any student to get harmed,'' he said. The official, however, did not confirm if any of the students had to be taken to a hospital following the clashes.

A police vehicle was seen stationed outside the campus.

The senior police officer, when approached, also said that he had no knowledge of any student being taken to a hospital.

"The police cannot intervene under the current circumstances, unless asked to do so by university authorities. We are, however, keeping a watch on the situation," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022