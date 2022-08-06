Left Menu

School drop-out rate decreasing across all levels: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 00:32 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 00:32 IST
School drop-out rate decreasing across all levels: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

School drop-out rate is continuously decreasing in the country at all levels of education, including primary, upper primary and secondary, the government informed Lok Sabha on Friday.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said this in reply to a written question on whether there was an increase in school drop-out numbers in view of the outbreak of COVID-19.

''As per information furnished by the Department of School Education and Literacy (Ministry of Education), the drop-out rate is continuously decreasing at all levels of Education including Primary, Upper Primary and Secondary,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
IAEA, FAO hold African Food Safety Workshop in South Africa

IAEA, FAO hold African Food Safety Workshop in South Africa

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global
4
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022