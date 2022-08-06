Left Menu

Directorate of Education terminates 72 Delhi teachers for irregularities in recruitment exam

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 16:07 IST
Directorate of Education terminates 72 Delhi teachers for irregularities in recruitment exam
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has sent termination notices to 72 government school teachers here after finding a ''mismatch'' between their biometrics and photographs submitted during the recruitment exam, according to officials.

The action was taken against them after a DoE committee concluded that the candidates had sent proxies for the examination conducted by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) in 2018.

''The candidates were nominated to various posts and allocated schools, following the completion of all formalities. After DSSSB verified their biometrics in early 2021, the committee submitted a report detailing the mismatches to DoE,'' a senior directorate official said.

The 72 teachers -- both men and women -- have been working in different Delhi schools on probation, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022