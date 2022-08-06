Left Menu

Priayanka Goswami clinches silver in women's 10,000m race walk

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 06-08-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 16:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere
Priyanka Goswami on Saturday scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk with a silver in the 10,000m event at the Commonwealth Games here.

Goswami clocked a personal best time of 43:38.83s to finish second behind Jemima Montag (42:34.30) of Australia. Emily Wamusyi Ngii (43:50.86) of Kenya took the bronze.

The other Indian in the fray, Bhawna Jat finished eighth and last with a personal best time of 47:14.13.

Harminder Singh was the first Indian to have won a medal in race walk -- bronze -- in the 20km event in 2010 CWG in Delhi.

