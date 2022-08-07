RGU's ex-VC Tamo Mibang, doyen of tribal studies, has died

Former Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) vice-chancellor Tamo Mibang, considered a doyen of tribal studies, has died at his residence in Arunachal Pradesh, his family said.

He was 67, and passed away at his native village of Mirbuk near Pasighat on Saturday, they said.

Mibang, a researcher of eminence, has to his credit 16 books and 46 research papers published in reputed international and national journals.

After a fruitful academic and administrative career of 41 years, including playing the pivotal role in turning Arunachal University into a central university, named RGU, he retired on July 1, 2020.

