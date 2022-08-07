Left Menu

RGU's ex-VC Tamo Mibang, doyen of tribal studies, has died

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 07-08-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 10:27 IST
RGU's ex-VC Tamo Mibang, doyen of tribal studies, has died
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) vice-chancellor Tamo Mibang, considered a doyen of tribal studies, has died at his residence in Arunachal Pradesh, his family said.

He was 67, and passed away at his native village of Mirbuk near Pasighat on Saturday, they said.

Mibang, a researcher of eminence, has to his credit 16 books and 46 research papers published in reputed international and national journals.

After a fruitful academic and administrative career of 41 years, including playing the pivotal role in turning Arunachal University into a central university, named RGU, he retired on July 1, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global
4
Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022