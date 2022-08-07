Left Menu

Quit drug campaign to be launched from Delhi Tuesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 17:31 IST
A campaign to encourage people to quit drugs will be launched on Tuesday here as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Union minister Kaushal Kishore said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be the chief guest at the launch of Hindustaniyo Nasha Chhodo (Indians, quit drugs) campaign, while Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh will preside over by the event.

Kishore, the minister of state for housing and urban affairs, would be the keynote speaker.

Addressing a press conference, Kishore said, ''I lost my son (Aakash Kishore) to alcohol in 2020 and I pledged to make India drugs free. Then I started a campaign and so far 18 lakh people have pledged to not do drugs and 10,000 have stopped using drugs.'' ''As India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mohastuv, we have decided to launch a campaign Hindustaniyo Nasha Chodo' on August 9 at Delhi University's Sports Complex,'' he added.

As a part of the campaign, every person associated with it will pledge to add one person every month with the campaign and help in making India drugs free.

