Left Menu

Govt introduces bill in Raya Sabha to create Gati Shakti University

The academicians across the country have raised their concerns that if a transport-oriented institute is converted into a central university, this does not meet the multi-disciplinary spirit of the national education policy.Converting it into a central university is just a matter of a change of name and not the purpose of making it a research institute, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 17:08 IST
Govt introduces bill in Raya Sabha to create Gati Shakti University
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Monday introduced a bill in the Rajya Sabha that seeks to transform the National Rail and Transportation University into a central university to be called Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya.

The bill was introduced by Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on the floor of the upper house. He said there is a need to create a university producing a talented, well-trained and focused cadre for handling the complexities of the transport sector.

This is also an effort to enlarge PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, he added.

Currently, the National Rail and Transportation University located in Vadodara is a deemed-to-be institution.

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, which also seeks to expand the scope of the deemed university from beyond the railways to cover the entire transport sector to support the ambitious growth and modernisation in the field, has already been passed by the Lok Sabha on August 3.

''This university would be conducted by the Railway Ministry and coordinated under the Nation Education Policy of the Education Ministry,'' Vaishnaw said.

It would have focus areas such as transport-focused courses and applied research on the subject like bridges, tunnels, material science, artificial intelligence and new energy, he said.

Vaishnaw said the university will also focus on skill development, technology development, transport economic and infrastructure finance.

Initiating the debate, Congress MP L Hanumanthaiah said this central university would be set up in Gujarat, which will be the second central university in the state.

''Earlier also, a lot of individual institutes have been converted into either centre of excellence or central universities for Gujarat only and not for other states,'' he said.

This will bring 16 ministries together including railways, waterways and even Uddan, Hanumanthaiah said, and asked whether like other central universities, this new university would get full autonomy or not.

''The NEP 2020 stressed the need for a multidisciplinary approach to education. The academicians across the country have raised their concerns that if a transport-oriented institute is converted into a central university, this does not meet the multi-disciplinary spirit of the national education policy.

“Converting it into a central university is just a matter of a change of name and not the purpose of making it a research institute,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022