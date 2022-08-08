Left Menu

UGC-NET phase 2 postponed, to be conducted between Sept 20 and 30

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 19:01 IST
UGC-NET phase 2 postponed, to be conducted between Sept 20 and 30
  • Country:
  • India

The second phase of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test has been postponed and will be conducted between September 20 and 30, a top official said on Monday.

It was earlier scheduled to be conducted between August 12 and 14.

''The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the first phase of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) examination on July 9, 11 and 12, 2022 for 33 subjects in 310 examination centres located in 225 cities across the country,'' UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.

''Second phase was earlier scheduled to be held on 12, 13 and 14 August 2022. However, now the final phase examination of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) has been scheduled to be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022