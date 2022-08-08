Left Menu

Glitch-free CUET on 5th day; another chance for Itanagar students who missed exam due to landslide

The fifth day of the Common University Entrance Test CUET-UG was glitch free with no issues being reported from 275 exam centres across the country on Monday.However, in Arunachal Pradeshs Itanagar, only three candidates could reach two exam centres at Itanagar due to a landslide.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 20:30 IST
Glitch-free CUET on 5th day; another chance for Itanagar students who missed exam due to landslide
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The fifth day of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG was glitch free with no issues being reported from 275 exam centres across the country on Monday.

However, in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar, only three candidates could reach two exam centres at Itanagar due to a landslide. In one of the centres 36 candidates were supposed to appear for the exam while the other had 154 candidates.

''The test was conducted in 275 centres across the country involving 64,472 registered candidates. The exam went off well in all centres in both morning and evening sessions,'' UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.

''However, in two centres of Itanagar – Rajiv Gandhi University and NIT – where 36 and 154 candidates were scheduled to take the test, only 3 candidates could reach the centres due to a very heavy landslide. The examination of those candidates who couldn't reach these two centres will be held in the period 24-28 August 2022,'' he added.

The second phase of CUET-Undergraduate which began on Thursday was marred with glitches causing trouble to students who were sent back from exam centres.

On Thursday, the first shift of the exam was cancelled at several centres across 17 states, while the second shift was cancelled at all 489 centres. On Friday, the exam was cancelled at 50 centres.

Anticipating a similar situation on Saturday, the agency cancelled the CUET-UG for the day at 53 centres and sent messages to candidates about its postponement on Friday night.

Kumar had yesterday said there were ''indications of sabotage'' and hence the exams were cancelled at various centres.

''There were reports and indications of sabotage in the process. NTA (National Testing Agency) immediately swung into action and cancelled and postponed examinations in centres which witnessed such a possibility.

''Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in wilful sabotage of the process,'' he had said.

The NTA had on Sunday announced that the test which was cancelled last week will now be conducted from August 24 to 28 and fresh admit cards will be issued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022