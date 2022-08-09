Left Menu

IAF induction publicity exhibition vehicle arrives in Coimbatore

The Air Force Administrative College, here, was chosen as the nodal station for conducting the drive in Coimbatore region, an official release said on Tuesday.The IPEV visited Nirmala College in the city and encouraged girl students to opt for a career in the IAF, the release said.A motivational lecture was conducted by the IAF followed by a question-answer session. The drive is on till August 17, it added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-08-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 16:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting induction publicity programmes across the South to motivate aspiring youth to join the Force as officers.

The induction publicity exhibition vehicle (IPEV) of the IAF is passing through different parts of the southern region. The Air Force Administrative College, here, was chosen as the nodal station for conducting the drive in Coimbatore region, an official release said on Tuesday.

The IPEV visited Nirmala College in the city and encouraged girl students to opt for a career in the IAF, the release said.

A motivational lecture was conducted by the IAF followed by a question-answer session. Various queries with respect to the qualification, age, physical and medical standards expected out of the candidates were clarified, it said.

The drive benefited over 2,500 students who were curious to learn various facets of the IAF. The drive is on till August 17, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

