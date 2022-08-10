Left Menu

Changes to NCEA & University Entrance announced for COVID-19 disruptions

The changes were carefully developed by MOE and NZQA in conjunction with the Minister’s Professional Advisory Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 10-08-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 10:53 IST
Changes to NCEA & University Entrance announced for COVID-19 disruptions
“These changes are designed to recognise the disruption and provide relief for students while preserving the integrity of NCEA and the learning it represents.” Jan Tinetti says. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A package of changes to NCEA and University Entrance announced today recognizes the impact COVID-19 has had on senior secondary students' assessment towards NCEA in 2022, says Associate Minister of Education Jan Tinetti.

"We have heard from schools how significant absences of students and teachers, as a result of COVID-19, have had a substantial impact on teaching, learning, and assessment in the first two terms.

"These changes are designed to recognise the disruption and provide relief for students while preserving the integrity of NCEA and the learning it represents." Jan Tinetti says.

The changes were carefully developed by MOE and NZQA in conjunction with the Minister's Professional Advisory Group.

Students will be able to receive Learning Recognition Credits, with one Learning Recognition Credit awarded for every five credits earned through assessment. Students working towards NCEA Level 1 will be able to receive up to 10 additional credits, while those at Levels 2 or 3 will be eligible for up to 8 additional credits.

To receive a Certificate Endorsement, students will need to earn 46 credits at Merit or Excellence level, instead of the usual 50.

The University Entrance requirement to achieve at least 14 credits in each of 3 approved subjects has also been adjusted, to 14 credits in each of 2 approved subjects and 12 credits in a third approved subject.

The dates for end-of-year examinations in 2022 remain unchanged.

"We strongly encourage students to take up opportunities to complete their qualifications before leaving school. We want to give senior students certainty that despite the disruption they have faced they will have a fair opportunity to gain the credits and qualifications they need for the future," Jan Tinetti says.

The Ministry of Education is considering additional support for students to do catch-up learning so they can complete their qualifications before leaving school. Where that learning extends into 2023, NZQA will facilitate students' being awarded their qualification earlier in the year. This means students who need additional credits can return to school for the time required to achieve those credits; and will then be awarded their qualification.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
3
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022